IT'S THE ONE THING HE HAS RIGHT:

GOP lawmakers -- who often showed little restraint in lambasting the Fed for near-zero interest rates in the Obama era -- are signaling publicly and privately their intent to keep politics out of the central bank. They generally support Chairman Jerome Powell, and many have expressed opposition to serious political meddling in setting rates. The lawmakers plan to press Trump nominees about their allegiance to the Fed's data-based approach, amid concern that the president wants the central bank to pursue policies that will goose the economy.