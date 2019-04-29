IT'S AN IMPEACHMENT REFERRAL:

Summary of Major Findings





The redacted Mueller Report documents a series of activities that show strong evidence of collusion. Or, more precisely, it provides significant evidence that Trump Campaign associates coordinated with, cooperated with, encouraged, or gave support to the Russia/WikiLeaks election interference activities. The Report documents the following actions (each of which is analyzed in detail in Part II):





1. Trump was receptive to a Campaign national security adviser's (George Papadopoulos) pursuit of a back channel to Putin.





2. Kremlin operatives provided the Campaign a preview of the Russian plan to distribute stolen emails.





3. The Trump Campaign chairman and deputy chairman (Paul Manafort and Rick Gates) knowingly shared internal polling data and information on battleground states with a Russian spy; and the Campaign chairman worked with the Russian spy on a pro-Russia "peace" plan for Ukraine.





4. The Trump Campaign chairman periodically shared internal polling data with the Russian spy with the expectation it would be shared with Putin-linked oligarch, Oleg Deripaska.





5. Trump Campaign chairman Manafort expected Trump's winning the presidency would mean Deripaska would want to use Manafort to advance Deripaska's interests in the United States and elsewhere.





6. Trump Tower meeting: (1) On receiving an email offering derogatory information on Clinton coming from a Russian government official, Donald Trump Jr. "appears to have accepted that offer;" (2) members of the Campaign discussed the Trump Tower meeting beforehand; (3) Donald Trump Jr. told the Russians during the meeting that Trump could revisit the issue of the Magnitsky Act if elected.





7. A Trump Campaign official told the Special Counsel he "felt obliged to object" to a GOP Platform change on Ukraine because it contradicted Trump's wishes; however, the investigation did not establish that Gordon was directed by Trump.





8. Russian military hackers may have followed Trump's July 27, 2016 public statement "Russia if you're listening ..." within hours by targeting Clinton's personal office for the first time.





9. Trump requested campaign affiliates to get Clinton's emails, which resulted in an individual apparently acting in coordination with the Campaign claiming to have successfully contacted Russian hackers.





10. The Trump Campaign--and Trump personally--appeared to have advanced knowledge of future WikiLeaks releases.





11. The Trump Campaign coordinated campaign-related public communications based on future WikiLeaks releases.





12. Michael Cohen, on behalf of the Trump Organization, brokered a secret deal for a Trump Tower Moscow project directly involving Putin's inner circle, at least until June 2016.





13. During the presidential transition, Jared Kushner and Eric Prince engaged in secret back channel communications with Russian agents. (1) Kushner suggested to the Russian Ambassador that they use a secure communication line from within the Russian Embassy to speak with Russian Generals; and (2) Prince and Kushner's friend Rick Gerson conducted secret back channel meetings with a Putin agent to develop a plan for U.S.-Russian relations.





14. During the presidential transition, in coordination with other members of the Transition Team, Michael Flynn spoke with the Russian Ambassador to prevent a tit for tat Russian response to the Obama administration's imposition of sanctions for election interference; the Russians agreed not to retaliate saying they wanted a good relationship with the incoming administration.





During the course of 2016, Trump Campaign associates failed to report any of the Russian/WikiLeaks overtures to federal law enforcement, publicly denied any contacts with Russians/WikiLeaks, and actively encouraged the public to doubt that Russia was behind the hacking and distribution of stolen emails.





One qualification before proceeding to the analysis in Part II: a significant amount of relevant information was unavailable to Mueller due to four factors. First, as the Report states, "several individuals affiliated with the Trump Campaign lied to the Office," and "those lies materially impaired the investigation of Russian election interference." Second, President Trump's interference in the investigation also appears to have stymied the investigation. A key example is Paul Manafort's failure to cooperate with the Special Counsel because he was apparently led to believe that President Trump would pardon him. Third, some individuals used encrypted communications or deleted their communications. Fourth, some of the individuals who "cooperated" with the investigation (e.g., Steve Bannon) appear to have been deceptive or not fully forthcoming in their dealings with the Special Counsel. Several individuals failed to recall the content of important conversations with Trump or other Campaign associates. The Report states, "Even when individuals testified or agreed to be interviewed, they sometimes provided information that was false or incomplete."





Finally, some tips for reading the Mueller Report. It is important to keep in mind that the Report's analysis is about whether or not to prosecute someone for a crime. Furthermore, statements that the investigation "did not establish" something occurred are not the same as saying there was "no evidence" that it occurred. The Report has clear ways of saying when the investigation found no evidence. It conveys the absence of any evidence when, for example, it states the investigation "did not identify evidence" or "did not uncover evidence" that something occurred. Even then, absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. When there is "evidence of absence," the Special Counsel was willing to say the investigation "established" effectively that something did not occur. For example, the Report states that the investigation "established" that interactions between the Russian Ambassador and Campaign officials at certain locations were "brief, public, and non-substantive." That finding excludes the possibility that something more nefarious occurred in those particular interactions.