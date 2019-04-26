IT'S AN IMPEACHMENT REFERRAL:

Here's a brief portion of what Mueller himself had to say in the report about these incidents:





The President's efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests. [James] Comey did not end the investigation of [Michael] Flynn, which ultimately resulted in Flynn's prosecution and conviction for lying to the FBI. [Don] McGahn did not tell the Acting Attorney General that the Special Counsel must be removed, but was instead prepared to resign over the President's order. [Corey] Lewandowski and [Rick] Dearborn did not deliver the President's message to [Jeff] Sessions that he should confine the Russia investigation to future election meddling only. And McGahn refused to accede from his recollections about events surrounding the President's direction to have the Special Counsel removed, despite the President's multiple demands that he do so.





Rosenzweig suggested that you don't even need to consider the above-described facts to make a strong argument for impeachment.





"My view is that there's ample reason right now for the House Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment inquiry ... and if it were up to me, I would recommend them to impeach," he said. "I mean, if I were called to testify today at the first of those hearings, I would say that Trump's obstruction of justice and frankly, more importantly, Trump's dereliction of duty in failing to address the issue of Russian interference in our electoral processes, are by themselves grounds for his impeachment."





"Add to that, his recalcitrance in responding to [special counsel Robert] Mueller and his stonewalling of congressional investigations and the case becomes ... much more compelling than that which attended the [impeachment] recommendation with respect to Clinton," he said.