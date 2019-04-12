IT'S ACTUALLY NOT THAT COMMON...:

OPELOUSAS, La. -- While the victims prayed for the soul of the arsonist who burned down their houses of worship, investigators rushed to assemble clues, worried the assailant would strike again.





The detectives had noticed the same pickup truck in surveillance video footage near each of the three predominantly black churches that had been set ablaze and destroyed. They found the charred remains of a particular brand of gas can sold at a local Walmart.





Then the pieces came together, and the authorities announced the arrest of a 21-year-old white man who is the son of a local sheriff's deputy and an aficionado of a subgenre of heavy metal, called black metal, whose most extreme practitioners in Norway have engaged in church burning, vandalism and killing.