April 29, 2019
IT'S A RICO CASE:
Did Donald Trump Jr. Admit to Violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act? (Orin Kerr, April 29, 2018, LawFare)
The recently-released Minority report of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) discloses a copy of an e-mail sent by Donald J. Trump Jr., on September 21, 2016, to a group of top Trump campaign officials. The e-mail is interesting because Trump may have confessed in it to committing a federal crime, specifically 18 U.S.C. § 1030(a)(2). It's just a misdemeanor based on the facts we know. But depending on the circumstances, the violation could also be a felony.Here are the law-nerd details.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 29, 2019 5:49 PM