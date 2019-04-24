IT'S A RICO CASE:

Here is a list of the examples that we know about:





He told Don McGahn to have Rod Rosenstein fire Robert Mueller.





He told Corey Lewandowski to put pressure on then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the scope of the Russia investigation.





He wanted K.T. McFarland to draft an internal email that would confirm that he did not direct Flynn to call the Russian Ambassador about sanctions.





He told then-Defense Secretary Mattis to assassinate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.





Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Trump asked him to do things that would violate the law.





He told former DHS Secretary Nielsen to block all migrants from seeking asylum.





He told Customs and Border Patrol agents to refuse to allow any migrants through the border and promised them presidential pardons if they were charged.