IT'S A RICO CASE:

United States officials say they believe with a high degree of confidence that the Democratic Party material was hacked by the Russian government, and suspect that the codes may have been stolen by the Russians as well. That raises a question: Has WikiLeaks become a laundering machine for compromising material gathered by Russian spies? And more broadly, what precisely is the relationship between Mr. Assange and Mr. Putin's Kremlin?





Those questions are made all the more pointed by Russia's prominent place in the American presidential election campaign. Mr. Putin, who clashed repeatedly with Mrs. Clinton when she was secretary of state, has publicly praised Mr. Trump, who has returned the compliment, calling for closer ties to Russia and speaking favorably of Mr. Putin's annexation of Crimea.





From the outset of WikiLeaks, Mr. Assange said he was motivated by a desire to use "cryptography to protect human rights," and would focus on authoritarian governments like Russia's.





But a New York Times examination of WikiLeaks' activities during Mr. Assange's years in exile found a different pattern: Whether by conviction, convenience or coincidence, WikiLeaks' document releases, along with many of Mr. Assange's statements, have often benefited Russia, at the expense of the West.





Among United States officials, the emerging consensus is that Mr. Assange and WikiLeaks probably have no direct ties to Russian intelligence services. But they say that, at least in the case of the Democrats' emails, Moscow knew it had a sympathetic outlet in WikiLeaks, where intermediaries could drop pilfered documents in the group's anonymized digital inbox.





In an interview on Wednesday with The Times, Mr. Assange said Mrs. Clinton and the Democrats were "whipping up a neo-McCarthyist hysteria about Russia." There is "no concrete evidence" that what WikiLeaks publishes comes from intelligence agencies, he said, even as he indicated that he would happily accept such material.





WikiLeaks neither targets nor spares any particular nation, he added, but rather works to verify whatever material it is given in service of the public, which "loves it when they get a glimpse into the corrupt machinery that is attempting to rule them."





But given WikiLeaks' limited resources and the hurdles of translation, Mr. Assange said, why focus on Russia, which he described as a "bit player on the world stage," compared with countries like China and the United States? In any event, he said, Kremlin corruption is an old story. "Every man and his dog is criticizing Russia," he said. "It's a bit boring, isn't it?"