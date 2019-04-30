IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

New data from the United States shows renewable energy, such as wind and solar power are, for the first time this month, set to surpass coal.





Research analyst, Dennis Wamstead said the news, published by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, was phenomenal.





"The data is pretty astounding," he told SBS News.





"It's an indication of the massive transition underway in the US electricity industry, where the share of coal generated electricity is declining steadily, and the share of both, natural gas generation and renewable generation, is increasing."