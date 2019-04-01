IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

A 3D center for the printing of cells, tissues and organs has been set up in the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa to enable researchers to print complex tissues and improve their integration into human organs, the university said.





The 3-D Bio-Printing Center for Cell and Biomaterials, part of the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, is open to all Technion researchers and "will lead the Technion's tissue engineering research into new areas," said faculty dean Prof. Shulamit Levenberg, who heads the center, in a statement.





Tissue engineering has made "dizzying progress in recent decades," the Technion said. It is the field in which a combination of cells, engineering and materials are joined with biochemical and physiochemical factors to create biological tissue that can improve or replace real tissue.