ILLUSTRATING HER POINT...:

The New York Post published a front page Thursday morning that used imagery from the 9/11 attacks to criticize Omar's remarks.





A day earlier, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade pondered if Omar was an American. "You have to wonder if she's American first," Kilmeade said. (Like the New York Post, Fox News is also owned by Rupert Murdoch.)





Even a sitting member of Congress -- Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican -- joined the pile-on by calling Omar's comments "unbelievable."





Additionally, Donald Trump Jr. called Omar a disgrace and retweeted a racist, Islamophobic conspiracy theory that linked the congresswoman to terrorism. Laura Loomer, a far-right media figure who's been banned from Twitter, used Instagram to accuse Omar of treason and asked her fans to "rise up" against the congresswoman.