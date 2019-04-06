IF THE ZAIDI WIN IT WILL VINDICATE THE IDEALS OF OUR FOUNDING:

Does it matter to America which side wins the civil war in Yemen? It most certainly does -- although congressional Democrats seem to need a reminder why.





The question arises after the House passed a resolution Thursday to end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia in that conflict by a vote of 247 to 175. While some Republicans in both chambers supported the resolution, it enjoyed near unanimous support from Democrats in Congress.





As Senator Chris Murphy put it last month during the debate over the resolution in the Senate, where it passed by a vote of 54 to 46: "We should not be associated with a bombing campaign that the U.N. tells us is likely a gross violation of human rights."





Murphy is not wrong that Saudi Arabia has caused famine and misery in Yemen. It has destroyed not just schools but school buses, and prevented the delivery of humanitarian aid. Add to this the Saudis' murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and their lies and half truths about it, and it's easy to see why members of Congress would want to end U.S. support for the Saudis' war in Yemen.





Nonetheless, this approach is short-sighted. To focus solely on Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen conflict is to give Iran a pass for making it worse -- by, for example, giving its Houthi clients missiles capable of reaching Riyadh. If the Houthis prevail, then Iran will have access to a port in the Red Sea, from which it can make more mischief in the Middle East.