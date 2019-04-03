IF IT TASTES LIKE BEEF IT IS BEEF:

I recently had one of those burger cravings, and decided to track down an Impossible Burger and give it a taste test. Using the locator on the company's website, I quickly found a surprisingly long list of restaurants that sell the burgers in my area. I picked the closest location and headed out.





I placed my order: an Impossible Burger on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions. About 7 minutes later, my burger arrived and I took a moment to admire it. It looked like a burger, smelled like a burger, and felt like a burger while I eagerly held it in my hands. As my salivary glands kicked into overdrive, and dove in.





Surprise!





The Impossible Burger didn't just look, smell, and feel like a burger, it tasted like one too. I don't mean "sort of" or "kind of" tasted like a burger -- I mean it really did taste like a real, cow-based burger.