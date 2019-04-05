HUMILIATING NIELSEN NEVER GETS OLD:

The move to withdraw the nomination came as a surprise to the Department of Homeland Security and members of Congress, sources familiar with the nomination told CNN. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was unaware what was happening until after the nomination had been pulled, a person familiar with the news said





Vitiello did not come into the office Friday, according to an ICE official. He had been scheduled to travel with Trump on the President's trip to the US-Mexico border, and was told Thursday he would not be attending.





The White House on Thursday evening informed the Senate it was withdrawing its nomination of Vitiello to lead ICE, according to a letter obtained by CNN.





ICE leadership was under the impression, even Friday morning, that it was a clerical error, according to someone with knowledge of the nomination process. The agency was anticipating a positive outcome in the next couple of weeks.