HE'S DIFFERENT FROM DONALD ONLY IN BEING SUCCESSFUL AT IT:

Having an idea, acting on it, and making a pile of money is the very definition of successful entrepreneurship.





Sen. Sanders took a laptop costing a few hundred dollars and produced, in Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, a document for which he was paid $795,000. Taking an input valued at a few hundred dollars and turning it into an output worth $795,000 is the essence of entrepreneurial capitalism.





And Senator Sanders is right--he deserves that money. In January 2018, an estimated 73 percent of US adults owned either a desktop or a laptop. That's 187.4 million people. How many of them produced a word document worth $795,000? Very few. No doubt Jersey Shore's Snooki used a laptop like Sen. Sanders' to produce Gorilla Beach, her debut novel, but there were more people willing to pay--and pay more money--for Sen. Sanders' book. Value is subjective, after all. By providing greater satisfaction, Sen. Sanders reaped greater rewards.