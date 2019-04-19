April 19, 2019
HE'S DIFFERENT FROM DONALD ONLY IN BEING SUCCESSFUL AT IT:
Bernie Is a Capitalist, Whether He Likes It or Not (John Phelan, 4/19/19, FEE)
Having an idea, acting on it, and making a pile of money is the very definition of successful entrepreneurship.Sen. Sanders took a laptop costing a few hundred dollars and produced Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, for which he was paid $795,000.Sen. Sanders took a laptop costing a few hundred dollars and produced, in Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, a document for which he was paid $795,000. Taking an input valued at a few hundred dollars and turning it into an output worth $795,000 is the essence of entrepreneurial capitalism.And Senator Sanders is right--he deserves that money. In January 2018, an estimated 73 percent of US adults owned either a desktop or a laptop. That's 187.4 million people. How many of them produced a word document worth $795,000? Very few. No doubt Jersey Shore's Snooki used a laptop like Sen. Sanders' to produce Gorilla Beach, her debut novel, but there were more people willing to pay--and pay more money--for Sen. Sanders' book. Value is subjective, after all. By providing greater satisfaction, Sen. Sanders reaped greater rewards.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2019 6:36 PM