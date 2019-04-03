HECK, YOU DON'T EVEN NEED FUSION:

In 1977, two black men nominated for key Justice Department posts by President Jimmy Carter easily won approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee. After confirmation by the full Senate, Drew Days III became the nation's first black head of the department's civil rights division and Wade McCree became the second black solicitor general.





Only one member of the committee voted against them. It wasn't segregationists Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.) or James Eastland (D-Miss.). It wasn't even former Ku Klux Klan member Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.).





The lone Judiciary Committee vote against the two men was Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.).