HE WOULDN'T SERVE DONALD IF HE WEREN'T:

Last fall [...] Moore started cropping up at some ... interesting ... speaking engagements. In September, hespoke at the Phyllis Schlaflay 47th "Eagle Council" co-hosted by the Gateway Pundit; his fellow speakers included Mike Cernovich, Stefan Molyneux, Pamela Geller, Joe Arpaio, and Laura Loomer. This is the same gathering that bestowed Rep. Steve King the "Phyllis Schlafly Award for Excellence in Leadership" months before King defended white supremacy in a New York Times interview and promptly lost all of his House committee assignments. The conference also honored several far-right European nationalists, including one representative for the People's Alternative for Deutschland (whose members have marched with Neo-Nazis and advocated for Germany going "180 degrees" in its Holocaust memorial policies). [...]





Shortly after the Eagle Council, Moore's name appeared alongside Milo Yiannopoulos and Loomer at the American Priority Conference (which included a Qanon "expert" panel, before the session was delisted). Moore backed out of the event (I asked him about that but he declined to comment), but he later gave an interview to Jacob Wohl. The Q&A was briefly featured on Wohl's Medium page, and was scrubbed after the 21-year-old aficionado of hipster coffee shops was referred to the FBI for peddling false accusations against the special counsel.