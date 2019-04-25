HE IS THAT HE IS:

Most importantly, and maybe self-evidently, Bosch is Bosch. None of the rest of it would matter, not even Welliver's possessing the character, if Harry didn't act like Harry. In all the seasons I have binged the show, not once have I watched and said to myself, "Bosch would never do that!" The Bosch from the novels behaves, thinks, and speaks like TV Bosch. In spite of getting the other stuff right, it would all collapse if he didn't. For me, anyway. Whether or not this is attributable to Michael's involvement in the show, I can't say. What I can say is that the best thing about the show is, to restate what I wrote above, Bosch is Bosch.