FLEECING THE SHEEP IS THE EASY PART...:

On a cosmic level, the NRA has been hemorrhaging cash for years (running deficits of as much as $40 million a year), may be nearly broke, is losing members, and now faces a formidable legal challenge to its tax exempt status. Axios calls these "existential threats" to the group that has become the id of the Right. And this doesn't even include its odd entanglements with the Russians. The full NRA board is supposed to meet on Monday to hash all of this out.





What is the internal civil war about?





In one sense it's a war over nothing; there do not appear to be any significant policy differences behind the battle between long time NRA boss Wayne LaPierre and North. So far, it looks like this feud is mostly about personalities, power, and access to the various grifts. And the grifts are juicy indeed: million dollar salaries, sweet deals for spouses, fat consultant contracts, six-figure wardrobe allowances, and a menagerie of scams all marinated in a culture of deception, secrecy, and greed. Because the Second Amendment.





There are no white knights here, but apparently lots of whistleblowers.