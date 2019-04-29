EVEN JIMMY CARTER COULD FINALLY WIN THAT SECOND TERM:

The key issue of the 2018 midterms may stick around to trouble President Donald Trump in 2020: Americans, by a 17-point margin, say his handling of health care makes them more likely to oppose than support him for a second term.





That result, from the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, marks one of many challenges Trump is expected to face as he seeks re-election.





The Mueller report and his immigration policies are substantial negatives as well. As reported Friday, Trump's overall popularity is low: just 39 % of people approve of his work in office, and 55% flatly rule out voting for him next year.





Beyond that, a remarkable 75% of Americans, and 85% of registered voters, say they're certain to vote in the 2020 election -- intended turnout levels typically only seen in the closing days of a presidential contest. If that intensity is maintained, it may boost Democratic candidates, many of whose core support groups are less reliable voters.