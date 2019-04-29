April 29, 2019
EVEN JIMMY CARTER COULD FINALLY WIN THAT SECOND TERM:
As in 2018, health care ranks among Trump's 2020 challenges (POLL) (GARY LANGER Apr 29, 2019, ABC News)
The key issue of the 2018 midterms may stick around to trouble President Donald Trump in 2020: Americans, by a 17-point margin, say his handling of health care makes them more likely to oppose than support him for a second term.That result, from the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, marks one of many challenges Trump is expected to face as he seeks re-election.The Mueller report and his immigration policies are substantial negatives as well. As reported Friday, Trump's overall popularity is low: just 39 % of people approve of his work in office, and 55% flatly rule out voting for him next year.Beyond that, a remarkable 75% of Americans, and 85% of registered voters, say they're certain to vote in the 2020 election -- intended turnout levels typically only seen in the closing days of a presidential contest. If that intensity is maintained, it may boost Democratic candidates, many of whose core support groups are less reliable voters.
