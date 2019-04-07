DON'T HAVE A COW, MAN:

1) The meaty flavor of the Impossible Burger comes from a soy ingredient called leghemoglobin, which Impossible Foods says "is a protein found in plants that carries heme, an iron-containing molecule that is essential for life. Heme is found in every living being -- both plants and animals. And although heme has been consumed every day for hundreds of thousands of years, Impossible Foods discovered that it's what makes meat taste like meat. We make the Impossible Burger using heme from soy plants -- identical to the heme from animals -- which is what gives it its uniquely meaty flavor." [...]





4) Last January, Impossible Foods introduced a new version of its signature burger. Called Impossible Burger 2.0, the latest iteration, said the company, is "tastier, juicier and more nutritious -- featuring 30 percent less sodium and 40 percent less saturated fat than our current recipe and just as much protein as 80/20 ground beef from cows." It's also gluten-free, replacing wheat with soy protein.





5) During the January launch, Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown told The Spoon Newsletter that there's more innovation where that came from: "R&D has been going at a blazing pace since Day One," said Brown, adding that his team was now working on producing "whole cuts of beef," including steak. "(Steak) has huge symbolic value," Brown told the blog. "If we can make an awesomely delicious world-class steak ... that will be very disruptive not just to the beef industry, but to other sectors of the meat industry."





6) The company says it plans to release a "raw" version of the burger in grocery stores by the end of the year and claims it will be cost about the same as USDA premium ground beef.