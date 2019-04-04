April 4, 2019
DONALD WHO (profanity alert):
TOP MARINE GENERAL LET EMAILS LEAK AMID BORDER FUNDING FIGHT SO SERVICE FAMILIES WOULD NOT BE FORGOTTEN: SOURCES (JAMES LAPORTA, 4/3/19, Newsweek)
General Robert Neller, the commandant of the Marine Corps, let two internal Defense Department memorandums leak to The Los Angeles Times and NBC News in the past two weeks, two Pentagon sources, who asked not to be named due to U.S. military media regulations, told Newsweek.The letters underscore the fiscal challenges the service is facing as it struggles to support security operations at the southwest border while "unplanned/unbudgeted" line items plague the general's fiscal agenda, a burden Neller asserts is an "unacceptable risk to Marine Corps combat readiness and solvency."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 4, 2019 4:23 AM