April 15, 2019
DONALD WHO?:
Trump striking out on coal and nuclear energy (Amy Harder, 4/15/19, Axios)
President Trump is coming up empty handed on his promises to bolster America's ailing coal and nuclear power industries. [...]Nuclear power and coal don't share many attributes in common other than they're both economically struggling for similar reasons: competition from cheap natural gas and, to a lesser extent, renewables.On top of inaction, trade policies under consideration could make matters even worse for the nuclear industry -- like new restrictions on uranium they use for fuel.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 15, 2019 12:02 AM