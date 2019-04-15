April 15, 2019

DONALD WHO?:

Trump striking out on coal and nuclear energy (Amy Harder, 4/15/19, Axios)

President Trump is coming up empty handed on his promises to bolster America's ailing coal and nuclear power industries. [...]

Nuclear power and coal don't share many attributes in common other than they're both economically struggling for similar reasons: competition from cheap natural gas and, to a lesser extent, renewables.

On top of inaction, trade policies under consideration could make matters even worse for the nuclear industry -- like new restrictions on uranium they use for fuel.

Posted by at April 15, 2019 12:02 AM

  

« FOR FREE MOVEMENT OF GOODS AND PEOPLES: | Main | THEY ASKED FOR TRUMPONOMICS...: »