DONALD WHO?:

The preliminary injunction was issued by San Francisco district court judge Richard Seeborg. The administration's policy, known as Remain in Mexico, was announced in December and went into effect in late January. It forces migrants to wait in dangerous border cities and makes it impossible for many of them to find lawyers. [...]





"We're thrilled that the judge agreed with our arguments and has blocked this heinous policy," said Melissa Crow, attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, which represented the plaintiffs challenging the policy. "It's a huge statement that he agreed with our arguments."