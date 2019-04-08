April 8, 2019
DONALD WHO?:
Few Americans think they're getting a Trump tax cut: NBC/WSJ poll (John Harwood, 4/08/19, CNBC.com)
No wonder the 2017 Republican tax cut remains so unpopular -- the vast majority of Americans don't think they got one at all.As the annual IRS filing deadline of April 15 approaches, just 17% believe their own taxes will go down, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll found. By contrast, 28% believe they'll pay more, 27% expect to pay about the same and 28% don't know enough to say.
