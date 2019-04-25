DEMOCRATIZATION DIES IN THE DARK:

It's getting harder and harder for the public to track the U.S. military's progress in its 17-year war in Afghanistan, the special inspector general for Afghan reconstruction warned Wednesday ahead of the release of his latest quarterly report.

"What we are finding is now almost every indicia, metric for success or failure is now classified or nonexistent. Over time it's been classified or it's no longer being collected," John Sopko told reporters. "The classification in some areas is needless."