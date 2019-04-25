April 25, 2019
DEMOCRATIZATION DIES IN THE DARK:
U.S. and Afghan Forces Killed More Civilians Than Taliban Did, Report Finds (David Zucchino, April 24, 2019, NY Times)
KABUL, Afghanistan -- For the first time since the United Nations began documenting civilian casualties in Afghanistan a decade ago, more civilians are being killed by Afghan government and American forces than by the Taliban and other insurgents, according to a report on Wednesday.
It's Getting Harder to Track US Progress in Afghanistan (KATIE BO WILLIAMS, APRIL 24, 2019, Defense One)
It's getting harder and harder for the public to track the U.S. military's progress in its 17-year war in Afghanistan, the special inspector general for Afghan reconstruction warned Wednesday ahead of the release of his latest quarterly report."What we are finding is now almost every indicia, metric for success or failure is now classified or nonexistent. Over time it's been classified or it's no longer being collected," John Sopko told reporters. "The classification in some areas is needless."
