April 24, 2019
DANG THAT DOSSIER:
Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort is now in federal prison (Gary Grumbach and Adiel Kaplan, 4/24/19, NBC)
Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort is now in federal prison. Manafort, who was convicted and pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple charges of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, is serving his 7.5 year sentence at a facility outside Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
