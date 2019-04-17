DADDY, WHAT WAS COAL?:

The amount of planned capacity fell by over a third last year and was 84% down on the figure for 2015. [...]





Paradoxically, despite using more coal, China also achieved the world's biggest increase in solar and wind generation last year. Renewables now account for more than a quarter of world power generation, and last year they delivered close to half of the growth in global capacity.





The amount of coal-based capacity closed down last year was almost equivalent to China's capacity growth which meant the growth rate of coal capacity slowed to the lowest on record, the fourth straight year of decline.





The US led the way, shutting down 18 gigawatts of capacity. India and China both plan large scale closedowns in coming years. Over half of EU member states have committed to phase out coal by 2030. In the UK, coal provides just 5% of capacity, down from two-fifths six years ago.