April 19, 2019
CLARITY:
Rep. Matt Gaetz hires ex-White House aide ousted for white nationalist ties (SARAH FERRIS, 04/19/2019, Politico)
Rep. Matt Gaetz -- one of President Donald Trump's most avid supporters in Congress -- has hired a former White House speechwriter who was forced out last year amid scrutiny over his ties to white nationalists. [...]Gaetz has been one of Trump's most vocal defenders on Capitol Hill and on television, and is known for his bombastic rhetoric.The attorney-turned-lawmaker has drawn scrutiny himself for inviting a Holocaust denier to one of Trump's State of the Union addresses.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2019 3:03 PM