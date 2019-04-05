BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE...:





Cohen provided several financial documents to corroborate his accusations against Trump, including a $35,000 reimbursement check signed by Trump that was displayed during his public testimony. Cohen's attorneys wrote that his testimony has sparked new requests for information and assistance from both Congress and New York state authorities.





But now Cohen is claiming he had found a new hard drive that contains millions of additional files.





"Working alone, Mr. Cohen has only had the time to go through less than 1 percent of the drive, or approximately 3,500 files," Cohen's attorneys wrote. "Mr. Cohen needs time, resources, and assistance to separate out privileged and personal documents from these 14 million files to make the rest available for review by various congressional committees."





When Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison, the Manhattan US Attorney's office did not give Cohen a cooperation agreement that could have helped reduce his sentence.





In prosecutors' statements in court and their sentencing submission, they stressed that Cohen shouldn't be considered a cooperating witness. Cohen did assist the special counsel's investigation, they said, but he "repeatedly declined to provide full information about the scope of any additional criminal conduct in which he may have engaged or had knowledge."