BIRDS OF A FATWA:





Since the middle of last year, MI5, the security service, has been tasked with helping the police tackle the growing threat from British far-right extremists.





Counter-terrorism officers have been using a range of methods, including phone taps, to gather intelligence on what the most violent individuals have been planning or aspiring to do.





In some cases, arrests have been made after suspects have been caught downloading child pornography. But officials say that neo-Nazis and other extremists have also been accessing material to plan attacks published by their ideological enemies, Islamic State.





This may seem strange, but it should not come as a surprise.





Their ideologies may be diametrically opposed to each other but there are some disturbing similarities between them, some of which are obvious, others less so.