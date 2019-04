BILL BARR NEEDS TO INVESTIGATE...:

(Reuters, 9/18/17)





U.S. investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort under secret court orders before and after the 2016 election, CNN reported on Monday.





...who ordered that the Intelligence agencies discontinue the spying on a known foreign asset who was running a US presidential campaign during the race.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 10, 2019 6:22 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd