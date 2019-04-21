BIG GAME GUYS:

It is 30 years to the day on this Easter Sunday, and they still talk about the chilly, damp, misty day Al Leiter of Central Regional high school of Bayville, N.J., struck out 32 batters and a bulldog named John Spinapont of Wall Township High School struck out 18 and matched the future major-league star goose egg for goose egg for 13 refuse-to-lose innings before the game was called because of a drenching downpour from a solitary angry dark cloud.





As long as Leiter wasn't coming out of the game, Spinapont wasn't coming out of the game, and 30 years to the day later, in an era when pitchers are coddled and saddled with pitch counts, each of them guesstimates he must have thrown no fewer than 200 pitches, and in Jersey folklore, it is forever remembered as an epic mano-a-mano duel between two of the legends of the schoolboy game.