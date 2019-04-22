April 22, 2019
AT LEAST HE'S ADMITTING GUILT:
'Nothing wrong' with campaign accepting information from Russians, Giuliani says (FELICIA SONMEZ and MICHELLE YE HEE LEE, 4/21/19, The Washington Post)
Even if he doesn't understand morality or Campaign Finance Law.Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, said Sunday that there is "nothing wrong" with a campaign accepting information from Russians, defending the Trump team's efforts to obtain damaging material about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 race."There's nothing wrong with taking information from Russians," Giuliani said in an interview on CNN's State of the Union.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 22, 2019 12:00 AM
