April 2, 2019
AS DONALD SEEKS TO MATCH McGOVERN:
Healthcare Once Again Tops List of Americans' Worries (JIM NORMAN, 4/01/19, Gallup)
Fifty-five percent of Americans worry "a great deal" about the availability and affordability of healthcare, topping Gallup's list of potentially worrisome issues for the fifth straight year. A majority of Americans have said they worry a great deal about healthcare in each of the 18 years the question has been asked since 2001, more than twice as often as any of the other 12 issues most often measured.
