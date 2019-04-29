AREN'T YOU SUPPOSED TO BE GOOD AT IT BY 10,000?:

It took President Trump 601 days to top 5,000 false and misleading claims in The Fact Checker's database, an average of eight claims a day.





But on April 26, just 226 days later, the president crossed the 10,000 mark -- an average of nearly 23 claims a day in this seven-month period, which included the many rallies he held before the midterm elections, the partial government shutdown over his promised border wall and the release of the special counsel's report on Russian interference in the presidential election.