April 29, 2019
AREN'T YOU SUPPOSED TO BE GOOD AT IT BY 10,000?:
President Trump has made more than 10,000 false or misleading claims (Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly April 29, 2019, Washington Post)
It took President Trump 601 days to top 5,000 false and misleading claims in The Fact Checker's database, an average of eight claims a day.But on April 26, just 226 days later, the president crossed the 10,000 mark -- an average of nearly 23 claims a day in this seven-month period, which included the many rallies he held before the midterm elections, the partial government shutdown over his promised border wall and the release of the special counsel's report on Russian interference in the presidential election.
It's not so much that he lies as that he doesn't even bother trying not to. They ought to count his factual statements. Both of them.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 29, 2019 4:13 AM