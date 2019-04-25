AND YYOU'RE ONLY PRODUCTIVE FOR ABOUT 10 OF THEM:

April 25, 2019
That friend who says he works 75 hours a week? He's probably only clocking 50 (David Yanofsky, October 17, 2012, Quartz)
People are not very good at estimating how many hours they work, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (PDF) in a study highlighted by Harvard Business Review. When asked how much work they do each week, Americans tend to report longer hours than when they keep a more accurate diary of their work, the BLS analysis found. For instance, a person who actually works 40 hours in a week will, on average, report working 43.Not only that, but the more hours that people work, the more they exaggerate. Americans who say they work 75 hours a week tend to be exaggerating by 25 hours. (The average American work week in September was 34.5 hours, according to the BLS.)
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 25, 2019 4:00 AM