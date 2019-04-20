April 20, 2019
...AND FASTER...:
The 20 Fastest Growing Jobs in America--And How Much They Pay (EMILY PRICE March 11, 2019, Fortune)
The position with the most growth is Solar Photovoltaic Installers, which the Bureau expects to see 110% growth from 2016-26. Also known as PV Installers, people in that position assemble, install, and maintain solar panel systems on rooftops or other structures. In 2017, the median pay for the position was $39,490, or $18.98 an hour. People in the position typically only need a high school diploma and moderate on-the-job training.Here are the top 10 growing professions according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics along with the median salary associated with each:Solar photovoltaic installers - $39,490Wind turbine service technicians - $53,880
