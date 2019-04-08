AND DONALD IS MAKING THE RACE ABOUT JUST HEALTH CARE AND HATRED:

Democrats collectively raised more than $1 billion in 2017 and 2018 on their way to flipping 40 House seats and winning control of the chamber after eight years in the minority. The party lost a net of two Senate seats but successfully defended a handful of targeted seats while capturing two from the GOP in the key battlegrounds of Arizona and Nevada. In doing so, Democrats vastly outraised the Republicans.





Some Republicans assumed that the progressive energy fueling the Democratic Party's green wave of fundraising and activism in 2018 would cool down post-election. According to this line of this line of thinking, seizing the House, and exercising the power it afforded, would satisfy some of the hunger to combat Trump.





But some Republicans are warning colleagues to ignore this conventional wisdom after seeing the initial wave of first quarter fundraising figures from House Democrats who were elected just last November and are far from household names. "Democrats are serious about defeating the president and they want a House that will be helpful," said a veteran Republican strategist, who requested anonymity to avoid publicly criticizing the party.





"In 2018, Democrats were just getting started," this operative added.