...AND CHEAPER...:

The Impossible Whopper is made with startup Impossible Foods' plant-based patties, which are designed to look and taste like meat. The patties are also designed to "bleed," just like the real thing, which can be attributed to the use of heme, a soy-based compound found in plants and meat. The burgers have 15 percent less fat and 90 percent less cholesterol than regular Whoppers, and Burger King's taste test experiments claim that customers and employees can't tell the difference.