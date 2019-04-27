...AND CHEAPER...:

Solar energy has been slow to enter the scene in North Dakota, due in part to its lush farming soil, plentiful fossil fuel resources and strong wind suitable for turbines. As of the end of last year, North Dakota ranked last in solar installed capacity among all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.





But the state approved its first commercial solar project in February. And at the same time that the economics of solar grow more attractive to developers, the discussion surrounding the commercial project led to an attempt at a regulatory change that could ease the approval process for future large-scale solar endeavors on the state's key farmland.