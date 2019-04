...AND CHEAPER...:





Israeli researchers have printed a 3D heart using a patient's own cells, something they say could be used to patch diseased hearts -- and possibly, full transplants.





To get some sense of the scale of deflation, consider what a 3-D printed heart transplant would have cost in 1950.



Posted by Orrin Judd at April 15, 2019 4:18 PM

