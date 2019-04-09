...AND CHEAPER...:

When the U.K.'s largest subsidy-free solar farm opens later this year, there will be something a bit different about its panels: Unlike traditional panels that absorb energy on only one side, these panels will be absorbing sunlight from both sides.





The new solar farm in York, developed by Gridserve, uses "bifacial" modules, a technology that has become one of the fastest-growing trends in solar because it helps solar panels generate more electricity.





The 35-megawatt plant will generate enough power for 10,000 homes. "Bifacial panels are a no-brainer," says Toddington Harper, chief executive of Gridserve. "In our opinion, they will be the panel of choice for the utility-scale market." He estimates the solar farm will generate 20 percent more energy due to its combination of bifacial solar panels and trackers that enable each panel to follow the sun, compared with traditional static photovoltaic panels.