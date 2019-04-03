...AND CHEAPER...:

April 3, 2019
Why a lab-grown BK Whopper™ is cause for excitement (ROBBY BERMAN, 03 April, 2019, rightly Understood)
The health caseThis section contains, among other things, a list of the things we won't get from lab-grown cell-ag foods, including:pathogens like Salmonella and E. Colifecal contaminationmeat and seafood growth hormonesmad-cow disease prionsbotulismswine and avian flu, and other illnessesplastic particles in "seafood"mercury in "seafood"animal-production antibiotics that accelerate the development of resistant superbugsCell-ag also looks to promote greater food production stability and predictability, and can scale to help feed the planet's growing population. Their contaminant-free growing environment gives cell-ag foods a longer shelf life. Critical shortages can be more efficiently addresses after disasters, and famines can be avoided, and geographically independent production solves current supply issues in areas that struggle to import food.(Brooke Becker/Shutterstock)The environment caseLand useWe know that the extensive land-use requirements of animal-based products are among the main drivers of climate change. For some animals, it's an issue of grazing land. For others, such as seafood, it's processing. Here's how much less land Gasteratos estimates we'll use after switching to cell-ag.cattle -- 99%dairy -- 97%poultry -- 66%pigs -- 82%seafood -- 55%land overall -- 80%WaterIt's much the same story with water use.cattle -- 98%dairy -- 99.6%poultry -- 92%pigs -- -95%seafood -- 86%water overall -- 94%Greenhouse gassesHere's the reduction in greenhouse gases (GHG) a switch to cell-ag may produce:cattle -- 96%dairy -- 65%poultry -- 74%pigs -- 85%seafood -- 59%GHG overall -- 76%
