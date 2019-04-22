ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

President Trump shelved his plan to put Herman Cain on the Federal Reserve amid opposition from his own party, with Democrats swiftly urging Republicans to also block the president's pick of fellow supporter Stephen Moore for the U.S. central bank. [...]





Moore's selection has also drawn scrutiny after it emerged that he had been found in contempt of court after he failed to pay his former wife some $300,000 in alimony after their 2010 divorce, the Guardian reported, citing court records. Moore also owes more than $75,000 in taxes and other penalties to the U.S. government, according to a January filing in the circuit court for Montgomery County, Maryland, where he owns a house.