April 22, 2019
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump drops plan to put Cain on Fed as Moore faces scrutiny (BLOOMBERG, APR 22, 2019)
President Trump shelved his plan to put Herman Cain on the Federal Reserve amid opposition from his own party, with Democrats swiftly urging Republicans to also block the president's pick of fellow supporter Stephen Moore for the U.S. central bank. [...]Moore's selection has also drawn scrutiny after it emerged that he had been found in contempt of court after he failed to pay his former wife some $300,000 in alimony after their 2010 divorce, the Guardian reported, citing court records. Moore also owes more than $75,000 in taxes and other penalties to the U.S. government, according to a January filing in the circuit court for Montgomery County, Maryland, where he owns a house.
Adultery, arrears and amends: Inside Trump Federal Reserve pick Stephen Moore's messy and very expensive divorce (Dan Mangan & Brian Schwartz, 4/02/19, CNBC)
Court records from Stephen Moore's divorce paint President Donald Trump's nominee for the Federal Reserve Board as a brazen philanderer who openly talked about his mistress in front of his kids -- and then continued shorting his ex-wife on tens of thousands of dollars of alimony and child support even after a judge held him in contempt of court."I have two women, and what's really bad is when they fight over you," Moore said to the couple's children in front of his wife Allison "at their son's graduation ceremony," court records claim. [...]The conduct by Moore, a conservative economist, as alleged by his former wife Allison Moore, stands in sharp contrast to his publicly published positions on marriage."What is irrefutable is that marriage with a devoted husband and wife in the home is a far better social program than food stamps, Medicaid, public housing or even all of them combined," Moore wrote in a 2014 Washington Times article in which he contended the nation's economic success would depend on a "culture of virtue," strong families and parents, and a resurgence of the Protestant work ethic. "Name a government program that can take the place of a father."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 22, 2019 7:59 PM