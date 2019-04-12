April 12, 2019
ALL'S FAIR IN PURSUIT OF RACIAL HYGIENE:
Trump told CBP head he'd pardon him if he were sent to jail for violating immigration law (Jake Tapper, April 12, 2019, CNN)
President Donald Trump told Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan he would grant McAleenan a pardon if he were sent to jail for having border agents block asylum seekers from entering the US in defiance of US law, senior administration officials tell CNN.
