April 24, 2019
#ALLCOMEDYISCONSERVATIVE:
Twitter CEO Gently Tells Trump: Your 'Lost' Followers Are Bots and Spam Accounts (Will Sommer, Asawin Suebsaeng, 04.23.19, Daily Beast)
This is what the most powerful person in the world was preoccupied with Tuesday.A large percentage of the meeting, which included senior White House officials such as Trump's social media director Dan Scavino, was spent addressing the subject of @realDonaldTrump's follower count. The president stated his belief that he had lost some of his roughly 59 million followers in anti-Trump, anti-conservative Twitter purges, according to a source familiar with the meeting.Dorsey, according to this knowledgeable source, had to explain to the president that like other Twitter users, @realDonaldTrump periodically loses followers when the site deletes fake or bot accounts. Dorsey even said he himself had lost followers as a result of Twitter's efforts to delete fake accounts.
