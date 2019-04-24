April 24, 2019

#ALLCOMEDYISCONSERVATIVE:

Twitter CEO Gently Tells Trump: Your 'Lost' Followers Are Bots and Spam Accounts (Will Sommer, Asawin Suebsaeng, 04.23.19, Daily Beast)

This is what the most powerful person in the world was preoccupied with Tuesday.

A large percentage of the meeting, which included senior White House officials such as Trump's social media director Dan Scavino, was spent addressing the subject of @realDonaldTrump's follower count. The president stated his belief that he had lost some of his roughly 59 million followers in anti-Trump, anti-conservative Twitter purges, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Dorsey, according to this knowledgeable source, had to explain to the president that like other Twitter users, @realDonaldTrump periodically loses followers when the site deletes fake or bot accounts. Dorsey even said he himself had lost followers as a result of Twitter's efforts to delete fake accounts.

