ALL THE TRUMPBOT TALKING POINTS:

Police arrested a Florida man on Friday on suspicion of leaving racist, homophobic and Islamophobic messages filled with death threats on the voicemails of several Democratic members of Congress.





John Kless, 49, of Broward County, is accused of leaving expletive-strewn voicemail death threats at the Washington, DC, offices of California Representative Eric Swalwell, Detroit Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. In the messages, he allegedly threatened and expressed his hatred for Ilhan Omar. [...]





Kless is said to have racially abused Omar, a Somali-American former refugee, referencing a recent controversy in which she was accused of downplaying the September 11, 2001 attacks, and allegation she and her supporters, including top Democrats deny. He allegedly said in one of the messages that he would like to throw Omar off the Empire State Building, according to local media.





Kless, who reportedly defended President Donald Trump in the messages and warned the politicians to stop criticising the president, has been charged with making threatening communications.