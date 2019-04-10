April 10, 2019

ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Another Mock Putin Gravestone Reported In St. Petersburg (RFE/RL, 4/10/19)

Another mock gravestone with the name Vladimir Putin on it has reportedly appeared in Russia's second-biggest city, St. Petersburg, which is the hometown of the Russian president.

A group called Pyatnitsa (Friday) posted on the Telegram social network on April 9 a picture of the mock gravestone with Putin's picture on it and an inscription reading "A political corpse of the Russian Federation."

