April 10, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Another Mock Putin Gravestone Reported In St. Petersburg (RFE/RL, 4/10/19)
Another mock gravestone with the name Vladimir Putin on it has reportedly appeared in Russia's second-biggest city, St. Petersburg, which is the hometown of the Russian president.A group called Pyatnitsa (Friday) posted on the Telegram social network on April 9 a picture of the mock gravestone with Putin's picture on it and an inscription reading "A political corpse of the Russian Federation."
