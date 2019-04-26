AFTER ALL, HE'S JUST SIDING WITH HIS ALLIES:

The origins of the treaty, which sets out international rules for sales and transfers of everything from small arms to large planes and ships, dates to the George W. Bush administration. The agreement was negotiated under the auspices of the United Nations and signed in 2013 under President Barack Obama but has never been ratified by U.S. lawmakers.





The treaty seeks to prevent illicit arms transfers that fuel destructive conflicts, making it harder to conduct weapon sales in violation of arms embargoes. About 100 countries -- including U.S. allies in Europe -- have ratified the treaty, while more than 30 others have signed but not ratified. Countries that have shunned the treaty entirely include Russia, North Korea and Syria.