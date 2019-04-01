ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

"These are the sorts of things that we can also teach a model, but more importantly we allow the model to teach itself," she says. That's the power of artificial intelligence -- it's not simply automating rules that the researchers provide but also creating its own rules.





"The optimist in me says in three years we can train this tool to read mammograms as well as an average radiologist," she says. "So we'll see. That's what we're working on."





This is an area that's evolving rapidly. For example, researchers at Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands spun off a company, ScreenPoint Medical, that can read mammograms as well as the average radiologist now, says Ioannis Sechopoulos, a radiologist at the university who ran a study to evaluate the software.